Mumbai to see 10% water cut for 3 days next week
Heads up, Mumbai! From Tuesday, October 7 to Thursday, October 9, the city will see a 10% drop in water supply as BMC upgrades meters at two major plants—these handle over half of Mumbai's water.
It's just for three days, but it'll hit several key areas.
Which areas will be affected?
If you live in parts of south Mumbai (like Fort, Churchgate, Byculla, Matunga) or eastern suburbs (Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mulund and more), you're on the list.
The upgrade work will be carried out between 12:30pm and 3pm each day, but the water cut will last throughout the three-day period.
BMC's advice for residents
BMC suggests stocking up and using water carefully during this window.
Their message is simple: conserve water so everyone gets by with less hassle.