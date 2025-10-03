Next Article
Night-time heart attacks: Causes, risk factors, prevention
India
Turns out, heart attacks aren't just a daytime thing—they often happen at night while you're asleep.
Your body's natural rhythms can make you more vulnerable during these hours, especially if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or sleep issues like sleep apnea.
Key takeaways
Night-time heart attacks make up about 1 in 5 cases.
The warning signs—chest pain, shortness of breath, or an irregular heartbeat—can be subtle while you're sleeping.
Women might even feel neck or back pain instead.
Risk goes up with smoking, drinking alcohol, and certain health conditions.
To help protect your heart: eat well, exercise regularly, manage stress and sleep problems—and don't skip those health check-ups!