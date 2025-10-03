Night-time heart attacks: Causes, risk factors, prevention

Key takeaways

Night-time heart attacks make up about 1 in 5 cases.

The warning signs—chest pain, shortness of breath, or an irregular heartbeat—can be subtle while you're sleeping.

Women might even feel neck or back pain instead.

Risk goes up with smoking, drinking alcohol, and certain health conditions.

To help protect your heart: eat well, exercise regularly, manage stress and sleep problems—and don't skip those health check-ups!