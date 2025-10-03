Rajasthan's former Assembly Speaker Girraj Tiwari passes away at 105
Girraj Prasad Tiwari, who served as Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, passed away on Thursday night in Bharatpur at the age of 105.
Known for his fairness and deep knowledge of parliamentary rules, he earned respect across party lines.
His last rites were held Friday in his hometown Bidyari, with several leaders paying their respects.
Tiwari's illustrious political career
Born in 1920 in Bidyari village, Tiwari started out as a lawyer before moving into public service.
He held key local positions like Panchayat Samiti Pradhan and Zila Pramukh, was twice elected as an MLA, and served as Deputy Speaker from March 29, 1985, to January 31, 1986, before becoming Speaker from January 31, 1986, to March 11, 1990.
Throughout his career, he was admired for upholding legislative traditions and integrity.
Leaders pay tribute to Tiwari
Leaders from across Rajasthan—including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and current Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani—paid tribute to Tiwari's lifelong commitment to public service and fair politics.