Rajasthan's former Assembly Speaker Girraj Tiwari passes away at 105

Tiwari's illustrious political career

Born in 1920 in Bidyari village, Tiwari started out as a lawyer before moving into public service.

He held key local positions like Panchayat Samiti Pradhan and Zila Pramukh, was twice elected as an MLA, and served as Deputy Speaker from March 29, 1985, to January 31, 1986, before becoming Speaker from January 31, 1986, to March 11, 1990.

Throughout his career, he was admired for upholding legislative traditions and integrity.