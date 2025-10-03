Next Article
Vaishno Devi yatra suspended due to landslide risk
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is on hold from October 5 to 7, 2025, after weather officials warned of heavy rain and possible landslides.
The Shrine Board says the yatra could restart on October 8 if things clear up, so pilgrims should watch for updates.
Over 1.7L devotees visited shrine during Navratri
Safety comes first—recent landslides in the Reasi district have already caused tragic losses and injuries.
Even with these disruptions, over 1.7 lakh devotees made the trek during Navratri this year, showing just how important this journey is for many people.
If you or someone you know is planning to visit, it's best to stay tuned for official news before making any moves.