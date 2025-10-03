Next Article
Mumbai airport: 8kg cocaine worth ₹79.5cr seized, 2 women arrested
India
Big news from Mumbai's international airport—DRI officers just seized nearly 8kg of cocaine worth a massive ₹79.5 crore on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, they stopped two women flying in from Bangkok and found the drugs hidden in toy packets inside their luggage.
Investigation is on to uncover the larger smuggling network
After confirming it was cocaine with a test kit, the DRI arrested both women and brought them before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.
The investigation is ongoing as officials work to uncover the larger smuggling network behind this case.