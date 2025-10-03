Next Article
Cold syrup linked to child deaths has industrial toxin: Report
India
Tamil Nadu's Drugs Control Department found dangerously high levels of an industrial toxin, diethylene glycol (DEG), in Coldrif Syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals.
This comes after the syrup was tied to acute kidney injuries and at least eight child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The state quickly banned the syrup, suspended the company's license, and stopped its production.
DEG levels can cause serious harm or death
Tests showed Coldrif Syrup (Batch SR-13) contained DEG at a shocking 48.6%—a level that can cause serious harm or death.
Investigators also found Sresan used contaminated ingredients, breaking safety rules.
Tamil Nadu has warned people not to use this batch and asked other states to stay alert as investigations continue into these tragic incidents.