Cold syrup linked to child deaths has industrial toxin: Report India Oct 03, 2025

Tamil Nadu's Drugs Control Department found dangerously high levels of an industrial toxin, diethylene glycol (DEG), in Coldrif Syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

This comes after the syrup was tied to acute kidney injuries and at least eight child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The state quickly banned the syrup, suspended the company's license, and stopped its production.