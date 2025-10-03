Delhi: Bus marshal bites off conductor's finger during argument India Oct 03, 2025

A heated argument over which route to take between a Delhi bus conductor and a marshal ended in violence on September 28.

Things got out of hand at Dhaula Kuan terminal when the marshal, Mansingh, reportedly bit off part of conductor Jitender Puniya's finger.

Puniya was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment after the incident.