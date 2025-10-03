Next Article
Delhi: Bus marshal bites off conductor's finger during argument
India
A heated argument over which route to take between a Delhi bus conductor and a marshal ended in violence on September 28.
Things got out of hand at Dhaula Kuan terminal when the marshal, Mansingh, reportedly bit off part of conductor Jitender Puniya's finger.
Puniya was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment after the incident.
Mansingh was arrested after the incident
Earlier that day, Mansingh had called police about alleged verbal abuse from Puniya—but it was Mansingh who was arrested.
He now faces serious charges under laws against causing grievous hurt.