UP woman elopes with lover, steals jewelry, cash from home

Police have registered a case of theft and elopement

Sukhwati's husband Kamta Prasad said he had warned her to end the affair, but she kept meeting Singh secretly.

The situation escalated when Kamta left home for his son's treatment—during his absence, Sukhwati allegedly took valuables and disappeared.

Police have registered a case of theft and elopement and are currently trying to trace the couple and recover the stolen items. The investigation is ongoing.