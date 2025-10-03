Next Article
UP woman elopes with lover, steals jewelry, cash from home
India
In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old woman named Sukhwati allegedly ran away with her lover Amar Singh Prajapati (35), taking along ₹40,000 in cash and her daughter-in-law's jewelry.
She met Amar Singh Prajapati during her time working at a brick kiln in Madhya Pradesh.
Police have registered a case of theft and elopement
Sukhwati's husband Kamta Prasad said he had warned her to end the affair, but she kept meeting Singh secretly.
The situation escalated when Kamta left home for his son's treatment—during his absence, Sukhwati allegedly took valuables and disappeared.
Police have registered a case of theft and elopement and are currently trying to trace the couple and recover the stolen items. The investigation is ongoing.