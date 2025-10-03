Updating your Aadhaar now costs more: Check new rates
Starting October 1, 2025, updating your Aadhaar just got a bit pricier.
Demographic changes like name or address now cost ₹75 (up from ₹50), and biometric updates are ₹125—but kids aged 5-7 and 15-17 can still update biometrics for free.
These new rates will stick around until September 30, 2028.
Document updates at enrollment centers cost ₹75
Document updates at enrollment centers also cost ₹75 now, but you can still do these for free on the MyAadhaar portal until June 14, 2026.
Need a reprint? That's gone up to ₹40.
These fee hikes are part of a phased plan beginning October 1, 2025, with a further increase scheduled for October 1, 2028, as per UIDAI's official announcement to help cover admin costs and nudge more people toward digital updates.
Mark your calendars for October 2028
Heads up: from October 1, 2028 through September 2031, fees go up again—biometric updates will be ₹150 for everyone, demographic/document changes rise to ₹90 each, and reprints will cost ₹50.
Need to know more?
You can update most details online using MyAadhaar (super handy!), but biometric changes still mean a trip to an enrollment center.
If you need someone to come home for enrollment, it's ₹700 for the first person and ₹350 per extra resident at the same address.
According to UIDAI, these changes are meant to make Aadhaar services smoother and more accessible across India.