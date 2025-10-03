Updating your Aadhaar now costs more: Check new rates

Starting October 1, 2025, updating your Aadhaar just got a bit pricier. Demographic changes like name or address now cost ₹75 (up from ₹50), and biometric updates are ₹125—but kids aged 5-7 and 15-17 can still update biometrics for free. These new rates will stick around until September 30, 2028.

Document updates at enrollment centers cost ₹75 Document updates at enrollment centers also cost ₹75 now, but you can still do these for free on the MyAadhaar portal until June 14, 2026.

Need a reprint? That's gone up to ₹40.

These fee hikes are part of a phased plan beginning October 1, 2025, with a further increase scheduled for October 1, 2028, as per UIDAI's official announcement to help cover admin costs and nudge more people toward digital updates.

Mark your calendars for October 2028 Heads up: from October 1, 2028 through September 2031, fees go up again—biometric updates will be ₹150 for everyone, demographic/document changes rise to ₹90 each, and reprints will cost ₹50.