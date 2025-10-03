Next Article
UP man killed over 'drone thief' rumor
India
In Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, a 38-year-old man named Hariom was beaten to death by villagers who suspected him of being a "drone thief" (a burglar using drones to scout homes before thefts)—a rumor that's been spreading panic in the area.
He was tied up and assaulted through the night, then found near a railway track and later died at the hospital.
6 people arrested, investigation ongoing
Police have arrested six out of 12 people accused of his murder and are still investigating, with a post-mortem report pending.
The state government is warning against spreading false drone-theft rumors and says strict action will be taken to prevent more violence fueled by misinformation.