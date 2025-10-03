UP man killed over 'drone thief' rumor India Oct 03, 2025

In Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, a 38-year-old man named Hariom was beaten to death by villagers who suspected him of being a "drone thief" (a burglar using drones to scout homes before thefts)—a rumor that's been spreading panic in the area.

He was tied up and assaulted through the night, then found near a railway track and later died at the hospital.