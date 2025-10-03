MP: Woman garba dancer found dead in her apartment

Details of the case

Lakshita's family traced her disappearance to Monu Chauhan, someone she was dating.

At first, Chauhan tried to mislead them with fake messages but soon admitted to killing Lakshita in a fit of rage after learning she was in contact with someone else and hiding her body.

After fleeing town, he surrendered at City Kotwali and is now in police custody until October 8.

Police say a full investigation is underway and more details will follow as they come in.