MP: Woman garba dancer found dead in her apartment
A tragic case from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Lakshita Chaudhary was found dead in a rented house after being missing since September 29.
Her body was discovered on October 1, still in her garba costume with her hands and feet tied.
The news has left the local community deeply unsettled.
Details of the case
Lakshita's family traced her disappearance to Monu Chauhan, someone she was dating.
At first, Chauhan tried to mislead them with fake messages but soon admitted to killing Lakshita in a fit of rage after learning she was in contact with someone else and hiding her body.
After fleeing town, he surrendered at City Kotwali and is now in police custody until October 8.
Police say a full investigation is underway and more details will follow as they come in.