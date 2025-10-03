Telangana gets 33% more rain than usual during southwest monsoon India Oct 03, 2025

For the sixth straight year, Telangana got way more southwest monsoon rain than usual—up by 33% in the current year.

The state saw 988.3mm between June and September, beating both the normal southwest monsoon rainfall (740mm) and last year's total (963mm), per the Telangana Development Planning Society.

That's a big deal for a place that's usually pretty dry, but now faces frequent flooding and strain on infrastructure.