Telangana gets 33% more rain than usual during southwest monsoon
For the sixth straight year, Telangana got way more southwest monsoon rain than usual—up by 33% in the current year.
The state saw 988.3mm between June and September, beating both the normal southwest monsoon rainfall (740mm) and last year's total (963mm), per the Telangana Development Planning Society.
That's a big deal for a place that's usually pretty dry, but now faces frequent flooding and strain on infrastructure.
Urban flooding in Hyderabad
Hyderabad was hit especially hard, getting 897mm of rain—41% above normal—which caused major urban flooding.
Most districts saw excess or even large excess rainfall, likely affecting agriculture, water management, and daily city life across Telangana.
Pulling back of southwest monsoon begins
According to weather consultant YV Rama Rao, the southwest monsoon is now pulling back—a process usually done by mid-October.
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal isn't expected to change things much for Telangana.
The northeast monsoon comes next but rarely brings much rain here.