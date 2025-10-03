Next Article
NCERT introduces 'Swadeshi' module in schools: What's the lesson
India
NCERT just launched a new "Swadeshi" module for middle and secondary school students, hoping to spark more interest in supporting local businesses and using Indian-made products.
The idea lines up with the government's "vocal for local" push, encouraging young people to think about self-reliance and how their choices can help India's economy.
Module talks about finding balance between global and local
Drawing inspiration from the 1905 Swadeshi Movement and Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, the module also talks about finding a balance between going global and building strong local roots.
It highlights stories like Amul and ISRO's successes, plus government moves like 'Make in India' (launched in 2014), all showing how homegrown efforts can lead to big achievements—even in tech and national security.