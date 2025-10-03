NCERT introduces 'Swadeshi' module in schools: What's the lesson India Oct 03, 2025

NCERT just launched a new "Swadeshi" module for middle and secondary school students, hoping to spark more interest in supporting local businesses and using Indian-made products.

The idea lines up with the government's "vocal for local" push, encouraging young people to think about self-reliance and how their choices can help India's economy.