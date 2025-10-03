Ladakh protests: Activist's detention complicates talks between Centre, local leaders

Why are protests happening?

Many in Ladakh feel sidelined since becoming a Union Territory without its own legislature back in 2019.

The recent unrest shows deep frustration over limited local power and worries about losing control over land, culture, and jobs.

While the Centre has freed 26 of 50 detained protesters to ease tensions, key activist Sonam Wangchuk is still jailed under the National Security Act.

Protest leaders want all detainees released and a judicial probe into the September 24 violence before any real dialogue resumes—making trust hard to rebuild ahead of crucial talks set for October 6.