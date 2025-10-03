Family picnic turns tragic as 3 drown, 4 go missing
A family picnic at Shiroda-Velagar beach in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra ended in heartbreak when three people drowned and four went missing after swimming in the Arabian Sea.
The group—eight members of a family from Kudal and Belgaum—were caught off guard by the water's depth.
Thankfully, a 16-year-old girl was rescued.
Search operations for the missing people are underway
Around 4pm the group went for a swim but quickly got into trouble as the sea turned out to be deeper than expected.
Local police and disaster teams rushed in, recovering three bodies and saving one teenager.
Search efforts for the remaining four continued late into the evening.
This is a tough reminder that beaches can be risky if you don't check conditions like currents or depth before jumping in.
Staying alert near water isn't just advice—it can genuinely save lives next time you're at the coast with family.