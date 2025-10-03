Next Article
Man kills 3 children, dies by suicide in Faridabad
India
A heartbreaking incident shook Faridabad this week—a man named Karmaveer allegedly killed his three children and then died by suicide early Friday morning.
The family found him and his kids—Chhavi, Nishant, and Srishti—unconscious at home around 5am.
Karmaveer and Chhavi were declared dead at the hospital; Srishti passed away during treatment, while Nishant is still fighting for his life.
Karmaveer blamed wife, her siblings, sisters in video
Before the tragedy, Karmaveer recorded a video blaming his wife Chanchal and her sisters and her brother for what happened.
The village sarpanch alerted police soon after, and officers are now trying to reach Chanchal as part of their investigation.
Authorities look for answers in this deeply sad case.