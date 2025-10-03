Man kills 3 children, dies by suicide in Faridabad India Oct 03, 2025

A heartbreaking incident shook Faridabad this week—a man named Karmaveer allegedly killed his three children and then died by suicide early Friday morning.

The family found him and his kids—Chhavi, Nishant, and Srishti—unconscious at home around 5am.

Karmaveer and Chhavi were declared dead at the hospital; Srishti passed away during treatment, while Nishant is still fighting for his life.