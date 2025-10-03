Jodhpur mob-attack convicts escape after receiving 7-year sentence
Sixteen people convicted for a violent mob attack back in 2012 escaped from a Jodhpur court on September 26, 2025—just minutes after being handed seven-year prison sentences.
The original case involved about 150-200 people setting a house on fire in Padasala village and injuring six people.
Nineteen were accused, but three passed away during the long trial.
Fugitive convicts yet to be caught
The escape happened before police could even take the convicts into custody, and it went unreported for almost a week until a court official filed a complaint.
As of now, none of the fugitives have been caught.
The incident has sparked serious concerns about how secure our courts really are—especially in sensitive cases like this one.
Authorities say they're working to track down those who got away.