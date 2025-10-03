'We did not ask dharm of terrorists...': Rajnath Singh India Oct 03, 2025

After the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent people, including a Nepali citizen, lost their lives, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India's response was about fighting terrorism—not targeting any religion.

"We did not ask dharm (religion) of the terrorists. We targeted terror, not civilians or military establishments," he said.