'We did not ask dharm of terrorists...': Rajnath Singh
After the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent people, including a Nepali citizen, lost their lives, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India's response was about fighting terrorism—not targeting any religion.
"We did not ask dharm (religion) of the terrorists. We targeted terror, not civilians or military establishments," he said.
India launched Operation Sindoor to strike at terrorist bases
The Pahalgam attack was tragic, with reports suggesting victims were chosen based on religion.
In response, India launched Operation Sindoor to strike at terrorist bases linked to Pakistan—focusing on punishing those responsible rather than seizing land.
Singh emphasized this was about protecting national pride and dignity.
Defense exports have jumped from ₹600 crore in 2014
Singh also highlighted how government schemes are helping local businesses and manufacturing thrive under PM Modi.
He pointed out that India's defense exports have jumped from just ₹600 crore in 2014 to over ₹24,000 crore now—thanks to homegrown tech like Tejas jets and Akash missiles.