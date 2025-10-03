Delhi's AQI drops to 88 after weeks of pollution spike

Rain, breeze sweep away pollutants

Rain and breezy winds around 15km/h helped sweep away pollutants before they could build up.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet pointed out that these pre-winter conditions made all the difference this year.

For context: back in 2020, Delhi's AQI shot up to a "very poor" 353 right after Dussehra.

Looking ahead, the weather department says more rain is likely from October 4-8, which could keep things clear for a bit longer.