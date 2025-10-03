Next Article
Jharkhand government rescues 13 workers from Gujarat's Morbi
Thirteen migrant workers from East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, are back home after a rough stint at a private company in Morbi, Gujarat.
They faced harassment, went unpaid, and were even denied food.
The Jharkhand government stepped in and coordinated with authorities to ensure their return home by train and bus.
Workers got ₹68,000 in unpaid wages
The whole issue caught attention when JMM leader Kunal Sarangi highlighted it on social media, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to act fast.
Local authorities teamed up with officials in Gujarat to get the workers about ₹68,000 in unpaid wages.
Their families had also filed police complaints—making sure the workers' voices were heard and their rights protected.