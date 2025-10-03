Jharkhand government rescues 13 workers from Gujarat's Morbi

Workers got ₹68,000 in unpaid wages

The whole issue caught attention when JMM leader Kunal Sarangi highlighted it on social media, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to act fast.

Local authorities teamed up with officials in Gujarat to get the workers about ₹68,000 in unpaid wages.

Their families had also filed police complaints—making sure the workers' voices were heard and their rights protected.