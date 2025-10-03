11 kids dead after consuming contaminated cough syrups in 2 states
At least 11 children have died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Rajasthan after taking government-supplied cough syrups—Coldrif and Nesto DS—between early and late September 2024.
The kids suffered fatal kidney complications, leading both states to ban the syrups and pull the affected batches from use.
Investigations are on, remaining syrup stocks have been frozen
Health authorities have launched investigations, collecting samples of the medicines, water, and environment to check for contamination or infection.
Early tests ruled out toxic chemicals like DEG or EG, but one case tested positive for Leptospirosis, so officials are looking at other possible causes too.
All remaining syrup stocks are frozen, and a national advisory now urges careful use of pediatric cough medicines while states ramp up checks to keep kids safe.