Vande Bharat train hits, kills 4 laborers in Bihar's Purnea
Four men were killed after a Vande Bharat Express train hit them near a level crossing in Kasba town of Purnea district, Bihar, early Friday morning. The incident took place around 5:00am between Kasba and Purnea junctions under North Frontier Railways. The victims were reportedly trying to cross the tracks or possibly making social media reels when they were hit by the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express.
VIDEO | Bihar: In Purnea’s Kasba, four people were killed after being reportedly hit by the Vande Bharat Express train, while several others were injured. The injured have been sent to the Government Medical College for treatment. Police investigation is underway. More details… pic.twitter.com/H2PByIrb5E— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025
Victims were laborers from a makhana processing unit
"A group of youngsters was trying to cross the tracks. Because it was dark and the weather overcast, they could not notice the speeding train in time," Munna Kumar, Station Manager-Purnea Junction said. According to the Hindustan Times, the deceased were laborers, working at a makhana processing unit in Purnea. They were aged between 14 and 18 years. The lone survivor of the accident is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Purnea.
Railway authorities are investigating the incident. Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Frontier Railways said it is suspected that the victims were making social media reels on the tracks when they were hit. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, on the other hand, blamed administrative negligence and demanded compensation of ₹20 lakh each to affected families from Railways. "Those who died are from my region; they were from Dalit family. I demand...strong action be taken against those responsible," he said.