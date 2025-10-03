Vande Bharat train hits, kills 4 laborers in Bihar's Purnea  

VIDEO | Bihar: In Purnea’s Kasba, four people were killed after being reportedly hit by the Vande Bharat Express train, while several others were injured. The injured have been sent to the Government Medical College for treatment. Police investigation is underway. More details… pic.twitter.com/H2PByIrb5E

"A group of youngsters was trying to cross the tracks. Because it was dark and the weather overcast, they could not notice the speeding train in time," Munna Kumar, Station Manager-Purnea Junction said. According to the Hindustan Times, the deceased were laborers, working at a makhana processing unit in Purnea. They were aged between 14 and 18 years. The lone survivor of the accident is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Purnea.

Ongoing probe

Railway authorities investigating the incident

Railway authorities are investigating the incident. Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Frontier Railways said it is suspected that the victims were making social media reels on the tracks when they were hit. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, on the other hand, blamed administrative negligence and demanded compensation of ₹20 lakh each to affected families from Railways. "Those who died are from my region; they were from Dalit family. I demand...strong action be taken against those responsible," he said.