Journalist Rajiv Pratap died after car fell into river: Police
Journalist Rajiv Pratap, 36, was found dead in the Bhagirathi river on September 28. Police have confirmed he died after his car plunged into the river while he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
CCTV footage shows Rajiv and his friend leaving the hotel, appearing unsteady; Rajiv then drove off alone while his friend remained outside.
Family alleged he'd been threatened over reporting
Pratap was seen driving on the wrong side before his car fell 50-60 meters into the river.
The postmortem found injuries matching a crash, with no signs of assault or foul play.
While his family alleged he'd been threatened over his reporting and filed an FIR for kidnapping, police have ruled out murder based on current evidence.
A Special Investigation Team is still looking into the family's concerns, but for now, it appears to be a tragic accident.