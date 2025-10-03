Journalist Rajiv Pratap died after car fell into river: Police

Family alleged he'd been threatened over reporting

Pratap was seen driving on the wrong side before his car fell 50-60 meters into the river.

The postmortem found injuries matching a crash, with no signs of assault or foul play.

While his family alleged he'd been threatened over his reporting and filed an FIR for kidnapping, police have ruled out murder based on current evidence.

A Special Investigation Team is still looking into the family's concerns, but for now, it appears to be a tragic accident.