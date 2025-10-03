Gang kills paralyzed man to claim ₹5.2cr life insurance
In Hospet, Karnataka, a six-member gang murdered 34-year-old Gangadhar—who was partially paralyzed—to fake a hit-and-run and claim his ₹5.2 crore life insurance.
They tried to pass off the staged accident by putting his body on a rented two-wheeler and ramming it with a car.
The plan unraveled when Gangadhar's real wife told police he did not own a bike, raising immediate red flags.
Gang had been pulling similar scams
Acting fast after the September 28, 2024 incident, police arrested all six suspects within a day and seized the vehicles used.
Investigations revealed the gang had been targeting vulnerable people for similar scams—opening bank accounts in their names and taking out large insurance policies while pocketing most of the payouts themselves.
Police have alerted insurers and are digging into other possible cases linked to this group.