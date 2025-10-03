Next Article
Kerala MLA pushed, heckled over medical waste dumping in well
India
KP Mohanan, Kuthuparamba MLA from Kannur district, was pushed and shoved by locals during an event on Thursday as residents protested against a dialysis center allegedly dumping untreated medical waste into their groundwater.
Protesters said Mohanan had ignored their complaints for too long.
Tension around environmental issues
The clash highlights growing frustration among local residents about environmental health risks and political accountability.
Many in the community feel unheard as pollution concerns mount.
Police have filed cases against 10 named protesters and 15 others, showing just how tense things have become around civic activism and environmental issues in Kerala right now.