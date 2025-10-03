'Bribes to clear shipments': US entrepreneur's shocking allegations

Ganeshan isn't new to business—he started Wintrack Inc and Kamakart.com (a sexual wellness retailer), directs Dongguan Shengdao Import and Export Co Ltd, and is the face of The Zoo Mart for pet products. With a master's in international business from Manchester Metropolitan University, he knows his way around global trade and logistics.

Ganeshan says customs officers asked him for bribes ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹8 lakh just to clear shipments—a problem that hits many importers trying to do honest business in India.

His case shines a light on how tough it can be to deal with systemic corruption and why real reforms are needed.

The government's inquiry shows these issues are finally getting some attention at the top.