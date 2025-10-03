Chikungunya: India most affected by virus' long-term impact

Worldwide, around 1.44 crore people face chikungunya infection every year—almost half are in India and Brazil. Kids under 10 and adults over 80 are hit hardest by severe outcomes. Earlier numbers probably missed just how many people deal with long-term effects.

Need for effective vaccines, antiviral drugs

With no approved antiviral drugs yet, prevention and supportive care are all we have for now.

Study co-author Sushant Sahastrabuddhe highlights the urgent need for better forecasting to guide vaccines and protect those most at risk.

This research could help target resources where they're needed most.