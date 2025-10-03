Next Article
NSG's nationwide drill Gandiva kicks off: Know all about it
India
India's top counter-terror unit, the NSG, is running Exercise Gandiva—a nationwide drill to sharpen their response to real-life threats like hostage situations and bomb scares.
Over October 3 and 4, teams took on intense scenarios across cities like Varanasi, Chittorgarh, Pune, and Jammu, all under the watch of senior officials.
Gandiva's unique approach
What sets Gandiva apart? It's not just an NSG show—state police forces, central armed police units, and local admins are all in it together.
These joint drills boost rapid deployment skills and help everyone work as one team.
The goal: make sure India's ready for whatever new threats come its way by building trust and coordination between agencies.