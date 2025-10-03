Godman Chaitanyananda sent to judicial custody in sexual harassment case

Investigators have frozen ₹8 crore across several bank accounts

Investigators have frozen ₹8 crore across several bank accounts linked to Saraswati, suspecting he used multiple fake identities to operate bank accounts. After the police complaint, he reportedly withdrew over ₹50 lakh.

Authorities also found fake visiting cards claiming ties with the UN and BRICS.

Former students described living under his strict control, saying their movements were closely watched.

The legal process is still ongoing.