Next Article
Godman Chaitanyananda sent to judicial custody in sexual harassment case
India
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a Delhi court.
He was arrested last week for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students at a New Delhi institute—accusations include forced late-night visits and inappropriate messages.
Investigators have frozen ₹8 crore across several bank accounts
Investigators have frozen ₹8 crore across several bank accounts linked to Saraswati, suspecting he used multiple fake identities to operate bank accounts. After the police complaint, he reportedly withdrew over ₹50 lakh.
Authorities also found fake visiting cards claiming ties with the UN and BRICS.
Former students described living under his strict control, saying their movements were closely watched.
The legal process is still ongoing.