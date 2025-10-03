Next Article
Search for runaway elephant Omkar enters 3rd week
India
Three states are working together to track down Omkar, a 10-year-old elephant who wandered away from his herd in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district and crossed into Goa on September 13, 2025.
The search involves 60 forest officials, specially trained kumki elephants, and thermal imaging tech.
Farmers are using fireworks to keep Omkar away
Omkar's restless behavior and the thick forests have made him hard to find—even drones couldn't spot him.
Farmers near the border are using fireworks to keep him away from their fields after a past incident turned tragic.
Now, vets and police are also helping out to keep both Omkar and locals safe as the rescue continues.