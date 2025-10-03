Odisha: 2 men on trial for double murder escape jail
Two men from Bihar, Madhukant, also reported as Madhukant Rana, Madhukant Singh, or Chandrakant Kumar in various sources, and Raja Sahani, who were on trial for a double murder during a January 2025 jewelry shop robbery in Jajpur district, escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail early Friday.
Using makeshift tools, they cut through iron grills and scaled the wall with a bamboo pole and rope made from blankets.
Jail staff suspended, probe ordered
The escape happened around 1am during Durga Puja celebrations, taking advantage of the festive atmosphere.
After the breakout, Odisha's prison chief ordered an investigation into how it happened. Two jail staff members have already been suspended for negligence.
Police are now searching for the fugitives and have offered a ₹50,000 reward for any leads.
Authorities are also checking if anyone inside or outside helped them get away.