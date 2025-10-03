Odisha: 2 men on trial for double murder escape jail

Jail staff suspended, probe ordered

The escape happened around 1am during Durga Puja celebrations, taking advantage of the festive atmosphere.

After the breakout, Odisha's prison chief ordered an investigation into how it happened. Two jail staff members have already been suspended for negligence.

Police are now searching for the fugitives and have offered a ₹50,000 reward for any leads.

Authorities are also checking if anyone inside or outside helped them get away.