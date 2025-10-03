Tirupati on high alert after bomb threats  

Tirupati police have launched an investigation into two suspicious mails that reportedly contained the bomb threat. Bomb disposal squads were called in to assess the risk and ensure public safety. The mails hinted at a conspiracy involving explosive devices at key public and religious sites in Tirupati.

Religious sites

Security tightened at major temples

In light of the bomb threat, security has been tightened at major temples in Tirupati. These include the Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari temple, Tirumala temple, and Srikalahasti temple. Thorough checks were also carried out at RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Niwasam, and Kapilatheertham. Bomb disposal and police teams are continuing their patrols across Tirupati to mitigate any potential threats. So far, no explosives have been found in connection with the bomb threat.