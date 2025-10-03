Tirupati on high alert after bomb threats
What's the story
Tirupati city has been put on high alert after receiving a bomb threat. The threat is reportedly from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan and former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) militants based in Tamil Nadu. According to News18, the warning suggests that RDX explosives could be detonated at four locations across the city.
Threat assessment
Tirupati police probing suspicious mails
Tirupati police have launched an investigation into two suspicious mails that reportedly contained the bomb threat. Bomb disposal squads were called in to assess the risk and ensure public safety. The mails hinted at a conspiracy involving explosive devices at key public and religious sites in Tirupati.
Religious sites
Security tightened at major temples
In light of the bomb threat, security has been tightened at major temples in Tirupati. These include the Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari temple, Tirumala temple, and Srikalahasti temple. Thorough checks were also carried out at RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Niwasam, and Kapilatheertham. Bomb disposal and police teams are continuing their patrols across Tirupati to mitigate any potential threats. So far, no explosives have been found in connection with the bomb threat.