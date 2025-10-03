Journalist Rajiv Pratap died in road accident: SIT
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said journalist Rajiv Pratap died in a road accident after driving under the influence.
The 36-year-old went missing from Uttarkashi on September 18, 2025, and was found dead 10 days later at Joshiada Barrage.
Police say their conclusion is backed by CCTV footage, post-mortem results, and witness statements.
Investigation details
On his last day, Pratap was seen drinking with a former student and a police officer.
CCTV tracked his car across town before it disappeared near Gangori—despite warnings not to drive drunk.
Investigators believe he lost control and drove into the Bhagirathi River.
Family, Congress leaders demand deeper probe
Pratap's family and Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi aren't convinced by the SIT's findings.
They've pointed to earlier threats made against him and are calling for a deeper probe into what really happened.