JLN Stadium stray dog bites Kenyan official, athletes' safety questioned India Oct 03, 2025

A stray dog bit a Kenyan official at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships, where 2,200 participants, including para-athletes and support staff, from 104 countries are competing.

The bite sparked safety concerns, and authorities quickly sent teams to catch the animal and ensure the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators at the venue.