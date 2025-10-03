JLN Stadium stray dog bites Kenyan official, athletes' safety questioned
A stray dog bit a Kenyan official at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships, where 2,200 participants, including para-athletes and support staff, from 104 countries are competing.
The bite sparked safety concerns, and authorities quickly sent teams to catch the animal and ensure the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators at the venue.
Only aggressive or rabies-suspected dogs can be isolated
The stadium just got a new Mondo track, launched by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in August.
But keeping strays out isn't simple—thanks to a 2025 Supreme Court rule, only aggressive or rabies-suspected dogs can be isolated.
Due to limited shelter capacity, most strays still roam freely around the city.
India is having a solid run at home event
Despite the hiccup, India is having a solid run—currently eighth with 11 medals (4 golds, 5 silvers, and 2 bronzes).
The event runs till October 5.
It follows last year's record-setting performance in Kobe when India took home 17 medals and finished sixth overall.