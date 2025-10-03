'If Pakistan wants place in Geography...': Army chief's big warning
What's the story
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying that India will not exercise restraint in future retaliations against state-sponsored terrorism. "This time we will not maintain the restraint that we had in Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will do something that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to retain its place in Geography or not." "If Pakistan wants to retain its place in Geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism," he said.
Border security
Defence minister warns Pakistan
He also asked soldiers to be prepared. "If God wills, you'll get an opportunity shortly. "Best wishes," the Chief of Army Staff stated at an event in Rajasthan. The statement comes amid tensions over reports that Pakistan army recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against any misadventures in the Sir Creek area. He said that such actions would lead to a decisive response from India.
Military preparedness
Modi says India ready to respond decisively
"The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India," he said, adding that India's military capabilities could reach Karachi through the creek. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reiterated that India is ready to respond decisively to any future terror attacks. He has said that India has only paused its military action for now.
Counter-terror operation
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor 1.0 was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. The operation targeted terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India had avoided civilian or non-terror military targets during the operation, showcasing its zero-tolerance for terrorism while preventing escalation into a full-scale war. Speaking at the annual Air Force Day press conference, Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said, "We took a call....to terminate those hostilities because our own objectives are met."