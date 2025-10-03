General Dwivedi's statement comes amid recent tensions

'If Pakistan wants place in Geography...': Army chief's big warning

By Chanshimla Varah 04:11 pm Oct 03, 202504:11 pm

What's the story

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying that India will not exercise restraint in future retaliations against state-sponsored terrorism. "This time we will not maintain the restraint that we had in Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will do something that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to retain its place in Geography or not." "If Pakistan wants to retain its place in Geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism," he said.