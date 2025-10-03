India proposes new rules for online gaming: Here's how it helps

Game providers will need a 5-year certificate to operate

Game providers will need a five-year certificate to operate, and there'll be a three-level system for handling grievances: first the game provider, then an appellate committee, and finally the new authority.

The government's also asking people to share their thoughts on these draft rules before anything's finalized.

Different ministries will oversee different types of games—so e-sports and social gaming both get special attention as this fast-growing industry gets its first real rulebook.