India proposes new rules for online gaming: Here's how it helps
India's government just dropped draft rules for online gaming, aiming to make things safer and more organized for everyone.
The plan? Set up an Online Gaming Authority to register and categorize games—like e-sports, social games, or money games—and make sure user complaints actually get heard.
Game providers will need a 5-year certificate to operate
Game providers will need a five-year certificate to operate, and there'll be a three-level system for handling grievances: first the game provider, then an appellate committee, and finally the new authority.
The government's also asking people to share their thoughts on these draft rules before anything's finalized.
Different ministries will oversee different types of games—so e-sports and social gaming both get special attention as this fast-growing industry gets its first real rulebook.