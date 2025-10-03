India reveals new air defense system, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome
India just announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a major new air defense project designed to protect cities from missile and drone attacks.
Revealed by Air Force Chief AP Singh on October 3, 2025 (and first introduced by PM Modi this August), the system is inspired by Israel's Iron Dome and has gained significance in the wake of recent security scares like the Pahalgam terror attack.
System will use mix of radars, missiles
This defense system will use a mix of radars and missiles—including Akash and S-400—to cover threats up to 400km away.
There are also plans for AI-powered command networks to make responses faster and smarter.
The goal is to have everything up and running by 2035, with top-priority protection for places like New Delhi.
It's India's way of stepping up national security in today's changing world.