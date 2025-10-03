India reveals new air defense system, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome

System will use mix of radars, missiles

This defense system will use a mix of radars and missiles—including Akash and S-400—to cover threats up to 400km away.

There are also plans for AI-powered command networks to make responses faster and smarter.

The goal is to have everything up and running by 2035, with top-priority protection for places like New Delhi.

It's India's way of stepping up national security in today's changing world.