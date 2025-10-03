Madras HC rejects Uma Anandan's plea for Karur stampede probe India Oct 03, 2025

The Madras High Court has rejected BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, where 41 people died during actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally on September 27.

The court said she should take her concerns—about unanswered questions and possible official apathy—to the Madurai bench, which actually handles cases from that area.