Madras HC rejects Uma Anandan's plea for Karur stampede probe
India
The Madras High Court has rejected BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, where 41 people died during actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally on September 27.
The court said she should take her concerns—about unanswered questions and possible official apathy—to the Madurai bench, which actually handles cases from that area.
CM Stalin slams BJP, FM for politicizing tragedy
The court also pointed out that Vijay's party struggled to manage the crowd, leading to property damage.
Police have filed nine FIRs against party members.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin criticized the BJP and Union Finance Minister for visiting Karur only now, suggesting their actions are more about politics than real concern.