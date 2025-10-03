Next Article
Heavy rain alert in north Bengal till October 6
Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says to expect heavy rain across several districts until October 6, thanks to a deep depression over Odisha.
Areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar could see some serious downpours—up to 20cm by October 5.
Fishermen warned to stay off sea
Fishermen are being told to stay off the northern and central Bay of Bengal and the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha until Saturday morning because of rough sea conditions.
Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour just saw the most rain in south Bengal (43.8mm), with Kolkata and Salt Lake not far behind.
More moderate showers (7-11cm) are expected in places like Birbhum, Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Murshidabad till Saturday.