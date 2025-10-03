Heavy rain alert in north Bengal till October 6

Fishermen warned to stay off sea

Fishermen are being told to stay off the northern and central Bay of Bengal and the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha until Saturday morning because of rough sea conditions.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour just saw the most rain in south Bengal (43.8mm), with Kolkata and Salt Lake not far behind.

More moderate showers (7-11cm) are expected in places like Birbhum, Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Murshidabad till Saturday.