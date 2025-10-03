Zubeen death case: Accused seeks CBI probe, protection from arrest India Oct 03, 2025

Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of the Northeast India Festival and one of the accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death, has asked the Supreme Court to move the investigation from Assam Police to the CBI or NIA.

He claims he's facing a "witch-hunt" and media pressure, and is seeking protection from arrest, detention, or harassment by the police.

Mahanta also wants key evidence—like autopsy and inquiry reports from Singapore—preserved, with hopes that a retired Supreme Court judge will oversee things for fairness.