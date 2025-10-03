Zubeen death case: Accused seeks CBI probe, protection from arrest
Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of the Northeast India Festival and one of the accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death, has asked the Supreme Court to move the investigation from Assam Police to the CBI or NIA.
He claims he's facing a "witch-hunt" and media pressure, and is seeking protection from arrest, detention, or harassment by the police.
Mahanta also wants key evidence—like autopsy and inquiry reports from Singapore—preserved, with hopes that a retired Supreme Court judge will oversee things for fairness.
Investigation underway; Singapore authorities yet to share report
Four people—including Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta—are in CID custody as Assam Police dig deeper.
Singapore authorities' autopsy stated drowning as the cause of death on September 19, 2024, during a yacht outing before his festival performance; no foul play has been found so far.
The Assam government has even reached out to Singapore for help as fans across India await answers.
Who was Zubeen Garg?
Zubeen Garg (1972-2024) was an iconic Assamese singer known for blending folk sounds with modern music.
His sudden passing at age 52 during a major festival in Singapore left fans heartbroken and sparked huge interest across India's northeast music scene.