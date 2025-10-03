Next Article
If Pakistan continues state-sponsored terrorism, India won't hold back: Army
India
India's Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has made it clear that if Pakistan keeps up "state-sponsored terrorism," India won't hold back like it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0.
This comes after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called out Pakistan for blocking talks over Sir Creek and warned that any provocation will get a strong response.
Defence minister assures military ready to respond
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh brushed off Pakistan's recent claims of shooting down Indian jets as "sweet fantasies."
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pointed out how India showed its strength in the 1965 war and reassured everyone that the military is fully prepared to respond decisively if needed.