Odisha: 2 undertrials escape from jail during Dussehra celebrations
India
Two undertrial prisoners from Bihar, Raja Sahani and Chandrakant Kumar, escaped from Choudwar circle jail in Cuttack, Odisha late Thursday night/early Friday morning.
Both were behind bars for a January jewelry shop robbery in Jajpur district that turned deadly when two people were shot and killed.
Duo cut through cell bars, used blanket to climb wall
The breakout took place around 1am while Dussehra celebrations were underway and security was apparently relaxed.
The duo reportedly cut through their cell bars and used a blanket to climb over the wall.
Following the incident, two jail staffers have been suspended for negligence.
Police have launched a manhunt, and officials are now investigating whether anyone helped them get out.