Andhra Pradesh: 20 injured as wooden temple chariot collapses
During the Dasara festival in Kandanathi village, Andhra Pradesh, a wooden temple chariot collapsed while being pulled uphill by devotees.
Several people were injured, with at least one person seriously hurt.
One person seriously injured
Footage from the scene shows the tall, decorated chariot tipping over into the crowd.
Among those hurt, one was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
This ritual brings together people from four villages every year—and now it's raising questions about how safe these big gatherings really are.
Two deaths, 90 injuries in this year's Dasara celebrations
During the Dasara festivities in Kurnool district, two people died and 90 were injured during a traditional stick fight at another festival.
Even with police, drones, and awareness drives this year to cut down on injuries, accidents still happened.
Local officials say they're working on balancing tradition with keeping everyone safe at these massive events.