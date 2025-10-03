Railways kick off freight services in Nagaland, Mizoram's Sairang

First-ever freight deliveries in Nagaland

Nagaland received its first-ever rail freight delivery on September 24: 41 wagons full of cement from Telangana—a total of 2,624 tons.

Just days later, Molvom sent out stone chips to Tripura.

Over at Sairang in Mizoram, eight different freight rakes rolled in by September's end, carrying everything from cement and automobiles to sand.

Anthurium flowers were also shipped to Delhi as a parcel consignment.

The Railway Ministry says demand is strong and hopes this new connectivity will boost jobs and trade opportunities across the Northeast.