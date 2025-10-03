Mild tremor hits Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand
Early Friday morning, Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand felt a mild 2.1 magnitude earthquake at 1:42am according to the National Center for Seismology.
While this tremor was small and didn't cause damage, it's another reminder that the area sits in one of India's highest-risk seismic zones.
Frequent tremors in region
Uttarkashi is no stranger to quakes—thanks to the Indian plate pushing under the Tibetan plate, the Himalayas are rising about 5mm every year, making tremors pretty common here.
Just this year alone (2025), there have been several shakes above magnitude 2.7, including a notable one in July.
History of devastating quakes
Back in 1991, a massive 6.8 quake hit Garhwal (in this region), showing just how serious things can get.
Scientists say a long stretch of the Himalayas here is still under major tectonic stress—so while today's quake was minor, experts keep an eye out for bigger ones in the future.