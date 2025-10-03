Delhi: Man swept away in drain during heavy rains
Devendra, a 33-year-old flour mill worker from Uttar Pradesh, was swept away by floodwaters into an open drain near Mehrauli's Hazrat Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki dargah during Delhi's heavy rains on September 30, 2025.
Despite days of searching by police and NDRF teams along the Mehrauli Nullah and downstream toward Badarpur, he still hasn't been found.
Devendra's brother hopes for miracle
Devendra had supported his siblings alone since their parents died. His brother Arjun says he's received no updates and is holding onto hope.
The missing grille meant to block debris—and possibly save Devendra—hadn't been replaced for months, raising concerns about civic neglect.
The Delhi Congress has asked for ₹20 lakh compensation for the family and a judicial probe into how this happened amid ongoing flooding across the city.