Delhi: Man swept away in drain during heavy rains

Devendra's brother hopes for miracle

Devendra had supported his siblings alone since their parents died. His brother Arjun says he's received no updates and is holding onto hope.

The missing grille meant to block debris—and possibly save Devendra—hadn't been replaced for months, raising concerns about civic neglect.

The Delhi Congress has asked for ₹20 lakh compensation for the family and a judicial probe into how this happened amid ongoing flooding across the city.