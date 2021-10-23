Huawei's latest smartwatch can measure skin temperature

Huawei Watch GT 3 launched in Europe and the UK

Huawei has launched its latest smartwatch, the Watch GT 3, in the UK and Europe. The wearable carries a starting price-tag of €229 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and is offered in 42mm and 46mm sizes. It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale from November 11. The watch comes with an AMOLED display, a skin temperature detector, and 100+ workout modes.

Design and display

The watch features a rotating crown

The Huawei Watch GT 3 has a circular dial, a 5ATM water resistance, and a rotating crown to zoom in or out of apps and easily access various functions. The 42mm and 46mm models bear a 1.32-inch and 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, respectively. The watch also provides pre-installed faces, including animated ones, and over 1,000+ designs are available via the Huawei Watch Face Store.

Variants

Each model is offered in three different color options

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm model comes in Active Black color with black fluoroelastomer band, Classic White variant with white leather strap, and Elite Light Gold shade with gold-colored Milanese bracelet (UK only). The 46mm variant is offered in Black shade with black fluoroelastomer strap, Classic Brown color with brown leather band, and Elite Titanium Steel version with a stainless steel bracelet (UK only).

Internals

The watch supports QZSS satellite system for offline navigation

The Huawei Watch GT 3 is powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor, paired with 32MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It offers connectivity support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and QZSS satellite system for offline navigation. The 42mm model is said to offer up to seven days of battery life, whereas the 46mm variant is touted to last up to 14 days.

Features

You can make phone calls directly from the smartwatch

The Huawei Watch GT 3 provides heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, skin temperature detection, and over 100 workout modes with automatic exercise detection. You can make phone calls using the watch once your smartphone is paired with it over Bluetooth. It can also analyze the user's athletic ability based on historical running data and offer a full guidance plan.

Pocket-pinch

Huawei Watch GT 3: Pricing details

The Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm costs €229 (around Rs. 20,000) for the Active Black color, €249 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for Classic White variant, and £279 (approximately Rs. 28,800) for Elite Light Gold shade. The 46mm model costs €249 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the Black color, €269 (around Rs. 23,440) for Classic Brown version, and £299 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for Elite Titanium Steel variant.