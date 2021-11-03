Infinix NOTE 11 launched with AMOLED display, Helio G88 processor

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 01:49 pm

Infinix NOTE 11's specifications and features unveiled

Infinix had announced the NOTE 11 series of smartphones in the global markets last month but details of the vanilla Note 11 were not revealed. Now, the company has listed the full specifications and features of the handset. It comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers 650-nits of maximum brightness

The Infinix NOTE 11 features a 7.9mm thin body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with 650-nits of peak brightness, a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is available in Celestial Snow, Graphite Black, and Glacier Green color options.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 11 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper with an f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a tertiary 'AI sensor.' For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots XOS 10 based on Android 11

The Infinix NOTE 11 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Infinix NOTE 11: Pricing

Infinix is yet to announce the pricing details of the NOTE 11 smartphone. However, going by the specifications, it will cost around Rs. 12,000 when it arrives in India in December.