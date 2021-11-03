Lenovo's latest tablet offers 2.5K AMOLED display and JBL speakers

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 11:40 am

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 launched in China

Lenovo has launched its latest tablet, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, in China. Priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000), the tablet comes with a 2.5K AMOLED display, JBL speakers, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 10,200mAh battery. It is accompanied by accessories like a full-sized keyboard and a stylus which can also work as a remote control to skip songs or take selfies.

Design and display

The tablet provides DC Dimming and Dolby Vision features

The Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 features a rectangular screen with uniform bezels, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, and keyboard support. The tablet bears a 12.6-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, DC Dimming, and up to 600-nits of brightness. It also offers support for a stylus with ultra-low latency and wireless charging support.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera along with a ToF sensor for face unlock function.

Internals

It boots ZUI 13 based on Android 11

The Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ZUI 13 for Pad and packs a 10,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

How much does it cost?

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 is priced at CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 50,000). However, it is available for pre-orders in China at a discounted price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000). The stylus costs CNY 349 (around Rs. 4,000) and the keyboard is priced at CNY 599 (approximately Rs. 7,000). All the products will be up for grabs from November 10 onwards.