Samsung releases October 2021 security update for Galaxy A51

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 12:00 am

Samsung Galaxy A51 receives October 2021 security update

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A51 smartphone in various markets, including India, Nepal, Russia, and Sri Lanka. The latest firmware bumps the Android security patch to October 2021 that fixes more than 60 issues related to security and privacy. It also improves system stability and repairs general bugs. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest firmware on Samsung Galaxy A51 carries version number A515FXXU5EUJ2 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, users can visit Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Design and display

The phone is offered in four color options

Samsung Galaxy A51 measures 158.5x73.6x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a plastic body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is available in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink color variants.

Information

There is a quad rear camera setup

The rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A51 include a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A51 draws power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.