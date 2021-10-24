Samsung releases October 2021 security update for Galaxy A51
Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A51 smartphone in various markets, including India, Nepal, Russia, and Sri Lanka. The latest firmware bumps the Android security patch to October 2021 that fixes more than 60 issues related to security and privacy. It also improves system stability and repairs general bugs. Here are more details.
Everything to know about the update
The latest firmware on Samsung Galaxy A51 carries version number A515FXXU5EUJ2 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, users can visit Settings > Software update > Download and install.
The phone is offered in four color options
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a plastic body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is available in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink color variants.
There is a quad rear camera setup
The rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A51 include a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy A51 draws power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.